Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood apologises for Bradford Bulls showing as club target double signing
The Tigers fell at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup after paying the price for a lacklustre first-half display at Odsal.
Castleford were unable to overturn the 17-0 deficit despite a spirited showing after the interval, with Tex Hoy's missed conversion confirming an 18-16 defeat for Danny McGuire's side.
The Yorkshire Post understands owner Martin Jepson has cut a holiday short to attend Friday's Super League opener at Hull KR, where he will demand a response from the players.
The Tigers are understood to be on the brink of a double signing to bolster McGuire's depleted squad, with former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley set to be joined at Wheldon Road by a Super League loanee.
Wood recognises the importance of bouncing back quickly against the Robins.
In a message to the supporters, he said: "The whole playing group is as disappointed as the fans were by yesterday's performance and result.
"Believe me, no one is hurting as much as us players. We know that performance isn't how we want to be seen.
"I see the hard work we are putting in every day in training, the preparation and the commitment this bunch of boys have to what we want to achieve this season. We are way better than yesterday and that's what is so disappointing.
"For the fans that travelled and the Cas fans watching on TV, on behalf of the squad we apologise. We take responsibility. We have already started working on what we need to do.
"It's an honour to wear the shirt and play for Cas and we know we didn't do ourselves justice yesterday. I promise we are working hard to bounce back and bring that pride back to the shirt and the club you all love."