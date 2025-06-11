Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson drops down to Championship as Chris Chester explains decision

By James O'Brien
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:58 BST
Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson has linked back up with Craig Lingard after joining Sheffield Eagles on an initial two-week loan.

The 24-year-old followed Lingard from Batley Bulldogs but has struggled to establish himself at Castleford, featuring just nine times in 18 months.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: "Our reserves don't have a fixture for a number of weeks and the loan gives him a great opportunity to get some quality game time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hodson, who played two games for Widnes Vikings earlier in the season, is set to make his Sheffield debut at Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

The Eagles are 10th in the Championship after winning three of their opening 11 matches.

Related topics:Castleford TigersSheffield EaglesCRAIG LINGARDChris ChesterCastlefordBatley BulldogsSheffieldBarrow Raiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice