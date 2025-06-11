Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson drops down to Championship as Chris Chester explains decision

Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson has linked back up with Craig Lingard after joining Sheffield Eagles on an initial two-week loan.

The 24-year-old followed Lingard from Batley Bulldogs but has struggled to establish himself at Castleford, featuring just nine times in 18 months.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: "Our reserves don't have a fixture for a number of weeks and the loan gives him a great opportunity to get some quality game time."

Hodson, who played two games for Widnes Vikings earlier in the season, is set to make his Sheffield debut at Barrow Raiders on Sunday.