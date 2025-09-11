Castleford Tigers chief Chris Chester on Ryan Carr's detailed homework, his backroom team and Jeremiah Simbiken

Marcelo Bielsa's time at Leeds United is remembered for his obsessive attention to detail and total dedication to the job.

The legendary Argentinian coach spent hours poring over footage with forensic precision in search of marginal gains that could make all the difference.

Ryan Carr is beginning to show signs of a similar meticulousness ahead of his arrival at Castleford Tigers.

Although he has yet to officially begin his role as head coach, the Australian is already doing his homework and laying the groundwork in the manner of a man who, like Bielsa, believes success starts long before the first whistle.

Carr could have been forgiven for wondering what he had signed up for as he got to work analysing Castleford's season but a derby win over Wakefield Trinity offered him a timely glimpse of the club's potential.

After spending the previous weeks dissecting defeats, Carr and director of rugby Chris Chester now have a blueprint for next year.

"He was really impressed with the way the boys applied themselves and delighted for everyone at the club," said Chester during Thursday's press conference.

"He's doing some work over in Australia. Individually, he's going to make sure he gets around every single player between now and the start of pre-season.

Ryan Carr is doing his homework ahead of his arrival at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"He said this morning that he'd clipped up to round 11 so he might be up to round 12 or 13 now. He's very detailed and is looking forward to getting here.

"He's doing some CPD (continuing professional development). He's going to Oregon University and the LA Clippers in October.

"I think he'll arrive on October 31 or November 1 and we'll look at a start date of November 3.

"He's doing a lot of work and is making sure he's prepared. We're in constant dialogue and he's mentioned some players that he's spoken to overseas that he wants me to try and bring over."

Chris Chester, pictured, is looking forward to getting to work with Ryan Carr once he arrives in England. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Castleford's recruitment drive is already in full swing, headlined by the signings of Fijian pair Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

The Tigers will have a fresh look when they kick off the new era in 2026 but Carr has no plans to rip everything up and start again.

For the new boss, it is about combining that fresh energy with the experience already in place, which is why the existing backroom team of Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay will stay on.

"He's happy to go with what we've currently got in terms of the coaches," added Chester.

Jeremiah Simbiken has played his last game for Castleford. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"I think it's important that we've got some kind of stability and continuity around the club.

"There are going to be some changes off the field in terms of performance and medical staff.

"We're very close to announcing a new physio and a head of performance as well. We're looking at a head of performance Ryan has worked with in the past."

While Carr and the Tigers are focused on building for the future, not every player will be part of the journey.

For Jeremiah Simbiken, the derby victory over Wakefield was a season in microcosm: a broken arm and his fourth ban.

The forward's contract has not been renewed, meaning he has played his last game for the club.

Castleford are fresh from a morale-boosting win over Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jerry's off contract at the end of the year and will be going home," said Chester.

"There have been no discussions with Jerry's agent and I'm not too sure what the future holds for him. He just wants to get home and give that arm some time to heal.

"He's been a real good player for us this year. Unfortunately, through suspensions and injuries, he's not been able to fulfil that potential. When he has played, he's been very good and physical.

"We thank him for his services at Castleford Tigers in what's been a very difficult year."

Before Castleford turn the page on another disappointing campaign, there is the small matter of trips to Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

The Tigers, who are already assured of a third consecutive bottom-three finish, are down to their last 19 available players with Zac Cini and Jason Qareqare deemed not ready to return.

Chester, however, remains cautiously optimistic after seeing the promise the squad displayed for the watching Carr in last week's derby win.

"We go there with a fighting chance," he said on the trip to Wigan.

"We've got nothing to lose. We'll go there and play like we played last week – with a smile on our face and real positive energy. If that gets us the win, happy days.

"It's important that we back up a performance because we haven't been able to do that all season. Every time we've won a game – and Ryan Carr has alluded to it – we've conceded an average of 34 points, which is not acceptable.