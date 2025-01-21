Castleford Tigers chief Danny Wilson provides stadium latest as club look to ease frustrations

Castleford Tigers are working hard behind the scenes to ease ongoing frustrations about the club's long-awaited stadium redevelopment.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans to modernise the Jungle were approved at the start of last year but the Tigers appear no closer to getting spades in the ground.

Castleford originally planned to relocate to a new stadium at Junction 32 on the M62 before site owners Axiom Yorkshire agreed to provide £12.2million of funding towards improvements to their Wheldon Road home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £2m was pledged by Wakefield Council's Rugby League Resilience Fund.

However, Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson has explained that the club remain at an impasse.

"It still sits with Axiom getting the funding for that site, which will release the funds for us," he said.

"The plans are all signed off and in place waiting to go; it's all to do with finances for the Axiom site. It's not in my skillset to understand the politics around that, unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The people that have been involved at the club as a supporter or working here for years will feel that frustration, I'm sure.

Castleford continue to play the waiting game on the stadium front. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But a council grant has been afforded to us and we've got to control what we can control. A lot of work is going on around the stadium, including the changing rooms."

The proposed new-look Jungle will feature an all-seater main stand and improved facilities for players, officials and supporters, as well as 16 corporate hospitality boxes and a banqueting suite.

In the meantime, the Tigers are committed to enhancing the matchday experience for visitors to their famous old stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to try to get to the stage where people come to Castleford and see a team with a bit of class," added Wilson. "There's the 'Classy Cas' on field and we want to be that as an entity.

The Tigers are striving to improve the matchday experience. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As well as the changing rooms getting renovated, new office blocks have been delivered and all the old portacabins have been removed. There's a lot of work going on up in the fan zone so that'll be a new experience when people come into the Jungle next year for the games.