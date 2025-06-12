Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire on Judah Rimbu speculation and Tex Hoy injury
The 23-year-old arrived in Super League as the Queensland Cup Player of the Year following an impressive season with PNG Hunters but has fallen out of favour at Wheldon Road in recent weeks.
Having featured in 10 of Castleford's opening 11 fixtures, Rimbu has not played since the Magic Weekend drubbing by Wakefield Trinity in early May.
Now, after reports of an early exit, it appears as if the Papua New Guinea international has played his last game for the Tigers.
"There's a bit going on behind the scenes but it's not officially done yet," said Tigers boss McGuire.
"There are some bits to sort out. Everyone is aware that something is going on and I'm not going to sit here and tell you that there isn't.
"It's been tough. Judah came over and really wanted to make a difference for the club and take his opportunity, but it just hasn't quite played out. Things just sometimes don't work out and it's not through lack of effort.
"He's probably just not the right fit for us at the moment and has got players in front of him in that position in Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb. He's found it tough for minutes.
"As a club and for himself, we're trying to recruit and work out what we look like for the rest of the year and next year as well. There will definitely be another opportunity for Judah somewhere down the line. He's a great kid and a good player.
"There is a bit going on behind the scenes but nothing 100 per cent confirmed as yet."
Rimbu's likely departure frees up an overseas quota spot at the midway point of the Super League season.
Castleford are looking at middle and back-row options in an effort to strengthen the pack.
"We're busy with it," added McGuire.
"We'll potentially look to strengthen or bring someone over who we had an eye on for next year.
"There are lots of moving parts and things happening. I suppose it's like moving a house – if the chain breaks somewhere, it knocks a fair few deals out.
"I'll be able to give you a bit more of an update at the back end of the week or the early part of next week."
McGuire takes the Tigers to the MKM Stadium on Friday night for a clash with Hull FC.
Tex Hoy will miss the trip to his former club after suffering a calf injury in training, with Zac Cini likely to take his place at full-back.
"Best case, it'll probably be three or four weeks," said McGuire.
"It's not a really serious one but it's disappointing because he's been really consistent and was building in confidence and maturity.
"But as always when you get injuries, you have to adapt and somebody else will get an opportunity.
"Chris Atkin, Zac Cini and Innes Senior can all play there. It's not their preferred position but they're adaptable and able to do it pretty comfortably.
"The frontrunner is probably Zac at the minute. He's been training there for the majority of the week – but we'll see how it plays out."
