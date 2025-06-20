Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire to steal page from Hull KR playbook after humbling loss

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers were outclassed in a 48-0 defeat at Wheldon Road, prompting McGuire to hail KR’s discipline and professionalism – and call on his players to follow their example.

"My expectations were that we'd compete a bit harder, whether it was a win or not," said McGuire after watching Castleford claim an impressive victory at Hull FC in their previous game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we would be in a position to really challenge but I just don't think we did.

"I'm going to give them credit because I thought they were really professional in the way they did things. They didn't make many mistakes, don't miss many tackles and they're really disciplined.

"We found it hard to stay in that battle and were the first ones to break. We've got to learn and understand what the benchmark looks like.

"We'll review the bits that Hull KR are doing really well and try to pinch it, replicate it and realise that if you do it, good things will happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers and Wigan Warriors were the standout teams in Super League in 2024 and appear on course for a Grand Final rematch this October.

Castleford could not live with Hull KR on Thursday night. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

While he identified hometown club Leeds Rhinos as a potential threat to the top two, McGuire conceded that the chasing pack remain some distance behind.

"I'd say they're a fair bit ahead and Leeds aren't too far behind them," added the 42-year-old, whose side remain in 10th place with eight points ahead of next week's clash with Wigan.

"There are a few clubs that are in the bracket below that we're trying to jag our way into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everyone would agree that Hull KR and Wigan are the two teams to try and replicate. They've got the best players as well, which always helps.