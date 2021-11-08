Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford discusses his captain options

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane, who could be a contender to be the club's new captain in 2022? (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

Following Michael Shenton’s retirement, the West Yorkshire club is looking for a new captain for the first time in nine years.

Radford, who has taken over from long-serving chief Daryl Powell, has options such as England hooker Paul McShane, 32-year-old prop Nathan Massey and returning loose forward Joe Westerman.

But he joked: “Ironically, I was talking about the leadership group earlier on with a couple of players but none are here anymore…. they’ve all gone!

“(Pete) Mata’utia, (Oli) Holmes, Shenny, Grant Millington...There’s only a couple left.

“A little bit like the group, though, I’m looking forward to seeing what they are about and what their standards are like when we get into pre-season.

“I obviously have my own idea about what a pre-season looks like. But regards what we are, how we are and our culture, you don’t know that until you sit under the table, do you?

“Who stands up in that leadership group will be interesting as well but we are a senior squad: when you look at the team, we’re not a young side.

Three of Castleford Tigers' new signings - Mahe Fonua, Kenny Edwards and Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers/Elite Pro Sports)

“So there will be some contenders for that. Whether we go for one, two (captains) or a group, whatever we do, the impact of everyone around them - all those senior blokes - is going to be important.”

Radford is correct; McShane and Westerman both turn 32 next week, Adam Milner is 30 next month, while Jordan Turner (32), Liam Watts (31) and Gareth O’Brien (30) plus new signings Kenny Edwards (32) and Bureta Faraimo (31) are all 30 plus.

Castleford started pre-season training today.

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford (Melanie Allatt Photography)