Castleford Tigers have been left searching for a new head coach following Lee Radford's sudden exit.

Radford was all set to leave the Tigers at the end of his contract later this year but three straight defeats at the start of the new Super League season hastened his departure.

Andy Last has taken the reins on an interim basis ahead of Friday's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at five potential contenders to be Radford's permanent successor.

Danny Orr

The Castleford native would be a popular choice after leaving his mark on the Tigers.

Orr started and finished his playing career at his hometown club before moving into a coaching role, enjoying a successful stint as Daryl Powell's number two after serving as interim boss following Ian Millward's departure in 2013.

The former half-back is currently out of the game after a two-year spell with Salford Red Devils but an offer from Castleford may be too good to refuse.

Danny Orr enjoyed a long stint as an assistant at Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Andy Last

The 41-year-old is the man in possession after stepping up from his role as Radford's right-hand man.

Last has made no secret of his desire to be a head coach, expressing his disappointment at missing out on the Hull FC job following a successful stint as interim boss.

While Last – who has since coached at Wakefield Trinity and assisted Shaun Wane in last year's World Cup – is in prime position, his hopes rest on Castleford deciding against bringing in a fresh voice.

Danny McGuire has impressed since turning his hand to coaching. (Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Danny Ward

Ward is something of a forgotten man almost two years on from his London Broncos exit.

The former Castleford prop worked wonders in the capital, defying the odds to beat Toronto Wolfpack to promotion before winning 10 games in London's only season in Super League.

Ward, who spent the 2006 season with the Tigers, is currently the defence coach at rugby union club Rosslyn Park but he will not be far away from Castleford's thoughts.

James Ford

Like Orr, the Castleford-born Ford knows the town inside out and played for the club, albeit during a short stint in 2009.

Ford enjoyed a long and successful spell in charge of York Knights before becoming Mark Applegarth's assistant at Wakefield.

"I'm here to assist the best I possibly can and develop myself to move on and fulfil my own ambitions," he said on his head coach ambitions in late 2022.

Danny McGuire

As exciting appointments go, McGuire would be right up there, even accounting for his indelible link to rivals Leeds Rhinos.

The legendary half-back won everything as a player and would have Tigers fans dreaming about the return of 'Classy Cas'.