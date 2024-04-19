Castleford Tigers confirm Albert Vete departure as Danny Wilson teases overseas replacement

The New Zealand-born prop joined the Tigers at the end of 2022 following an injury-hit stint at Hull KR and has continued to struggle with his fitness.

Vete, who was sent out on loan to Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster last year, featured just 10 times for Castleford.

The 31-year-old's departure frees up an overseas quota spot that is set to be filled imminently by the Tigers.

Castleford have been credited with a firm interest in Australian full-back Tex Hoy, who was released by Hull FC last week.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group.

"Unfortunately, he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

"We would like to wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours.