Castleford Tigers confirm Andy Last sacking after sinking to bottom of Super League

Andy Last has been sacked by Castleford Tigers in the wake of a fifth defeat in a row against Huddersfield Giants.

Last initially replaced Lee Radford on an interim basis in March but failed to make his mark after stepping up from his role as an assistant, winning just four of his 19 games in charge.

The lacklustre 28-0 loss to Huddersfield was the final straw for the Castleford board, with Last swiftly dismissed just three and a half months into a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last's departure leaves the Tigers looking for their third head coach of the year.

Castleford, who sank to the bottom of Super League on points difference on Friday night, have two weeks to find a replacement before their pivotal trip to Wakefield Trinity on August 18.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect," read a statement.