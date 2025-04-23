Castleford Tigers confirm overseas departure following Tom Amone signing
Amone’s signing pushed Castleford over the overseas quota and fellow prop Namo is the man to make way.
The Papua New Guinea international scored two tries in 22 games during his 18-month spell at Wheldon Road.
"Castleford Tigers can confirm Sylvester Namo has left the club with immediate effect," read a statement.
"We would like to thank Sylvester for his commitment to Castleford Tigers and we wish him well in the next step of his career."
According to League Express, Namo is heading to Featherstone Rovers in a swap deal that will take Connor Wynne to Castleford.
