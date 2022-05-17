Castleford Tigers: Danny Richardson may never fully recover from neck fracture, reveals Lee Radford

Richardson stepped back on to the pitch last weekend for a reserves fixture against Leeds Rhinos, three months after suffering the horrific injury in Tigers’ opening game of the season, a home defeat by Salford Red Devils.

Castleford travel to Salford for the rematch on Friday and Radford revealed Richardson is “in contention”.

He said: “He came through the [reserves] game all good.

Castelford's Danny Richardson is stopped by Salford's James Greenwood back in Frbruary. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I thought he was good; it was a difficult day for him, the standard probably wasn’t very high, but I thought how he communicated with the blokes around him was a compliment to him.”

Of Richardson’s injury, Radford revealed: “It is still a bad one, it has not healed – the bone has not reattached, so when you see it on x-ray you grimace a little bit.

“But the specialist has said ‘look, it’s never going to heal now’, so it is a case of crack on, almost.”

Radford said: “It has been a long time, the neck brace was a struggle for him and when you’ve got that on you’re not doing anything physically so all your mass disappears.