Castleford Tigers dealt double blow as Lee Radford reveals Jordan Turner concern

The versatile centre sustained a shoulder injury in last week's Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR and left the field in clear discomfort.

Castleford have yet to determine the full extent of the issue but head coach Radford is fearing the worst.

"He's going to see the second specialist on Friday so it's not looking good, unfortunately," said Radford.

Jordan Turner's season could be over. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's going to be a long time, I would think, and he's going to need an operation.

"That could possibly be the end of his season. We'll know more next Friday. We'll have confirmation then.

"He was in some good form leading into the game and was last year's player of the season as well as so that would be a massive blow for the team."

The Tigers have also lost Bureta Faraimo for the busy Easter period and beyond after the winger picked up a knee injury at Craven Park.

Bureta Faraimo is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Radford is looking for his squad to dig deep, starting against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue tomorrow night.

"He'll be six to eight weeks," Radford said on Faraimo's injury.

"It's not good at this time of the year but as a player I used to enjoy this time of year. I thought it was a real challenge physically and mentally.