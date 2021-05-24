Castleford Tigers’ ‘dependable’ Jordan Turner signs new contract

JORDAN TURNER says he enjoys being Castleford Tigers’ “dependable” option after his impressive form saw him earn a new two-year deal.

The experienced centre has proved an astute signing for Daryl Powell’s side since joining from Huddersfield Giants on a one-year contract in November.

Turner, 32, has operated in a number of positions, showcasing his versatility by playing winger, stand-off and back-row.

He has already scored seven tries in eight appearances and it is no surprise the West Yorkshire club has now tied down the former St Helens player until the end of 2023.

Turner, who has been defending at centre but attacking on the wing of late, said: “It was something that Powelly told me when I signed for the club.

“He told me that he predominantly saw me as a centre – which I’ve not had a crack at yet!

“He said he saw me being able to fill in positions when we have problems in the squad, and I’ve enjoyed my time playing on the wing. That dual-role I’ve had (switching) with Michael Shenton is something that I have really enjoyed.

Versatile: Castleford Tigers' Jordan Turner can play a variety of positions. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I like being able to be the person that the coaching staff depend on when they’ve got holes in the squad that they can’t really fill.

“That has been my role for a number of years now; it’s something that I think I’m quite good at.”

Turner scored twice as depleted Castleford fell at Warrington Wolves on Saturday and he will feature as they look to return to winning ways when Leeds Rhinos visit on Friday.

“Although it’s been just five or six months, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I’m delighted to be on board for the next two years,” he added.

Reliable: Current Cas coach Daryl Powell liked the fact Jordan Turner can play several positions. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I think there are some exciting times to come.”

Tigers face Warrington again in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday week.

Lee Radford, who Turner played alongside at Hull FC from 2010 to 2012, takes over from Powell as head coach at Wheldon Road in 2022, when the latter moves to Warrington.

“Lee was my team-mate for two or three years,” he said.

Taking shape: Incoming Castleford coach Lee Radford has seen several player commit their futures to Tigers. Picture by Melanie Allatt Photography

“We get on really well and he sort of looked after me when I was a young kid.

“On the whole he is someone that I’ve got massive respect for and consider one of my good mates. It will be great to work with him, I was made up that he wanted me to stay on for the next couple of years.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting couple of years. It’s going to be a bit of a transition, but I think Lee is the right man to lead the club through that transition.”

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Yates has received a one-game ban - but the match review panel has deemed Hull KR prop Korbin Sims should never have even been sent-off in his side’s loss at Wakefield Trinity.

Ever-present prop Yates has been charged with a Grade A dangerous contact in Huddersfield’s 44-6 win at Leigh Centurions.

He misses Sunday’s trip to Trinity as Giants bid to make it four successive league wins.

Australian prop Sims was red- carded for an alleged high tackle on Max Jowitt in the 70th minute of Hull KR’s 28-12 loss at Belle Vue on Sunday.

Rovers had fought back from 22-0 down to trail just 22-12 at the time. However, the match review panel felt there was no contact with the head and Sims was not guilty of being sent off so there is no ban.