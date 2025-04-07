Castleford Tigers dip into loan market to sign cover for suspended Innes Senior
Kershaw, who has yet to feature for the Robins in Super League since joining from London Broncos at the end of last year, played twice for Castleford earlier in the season.
The 25-year-old is set to start for Danny McGuire's side against Leigh Leopards on Saturday after Senior was hit with a two-match ban.
"Castleford Tigers can confirm Lee Kershaw has returned to the club with immediate effect on a two-week-loan from Hull Kingston Rovers," read a statement.
"The Bradford-born winger has linked up at the Jungle ahead of their round seven game this weekend.
"Kershaw adds to the dynamic of the squad with large Super League experience and gives added cover to the Tigers backline with their current two-match suspension of winger Innes Senior."
