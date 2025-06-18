Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester on recruitment, recent links and Danny McGuire

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club's new director of rugby has spent the last six weeks assessing the landscape and drawing on past experiences, not least from a transformative spell at Leigh Leopards.

Chester sees echoes of his early days at Wakefield Trinity "in terms of what we've got at our disposal", while Hull KR – another of his former clubs – provide an example to struggling teams everywhere.

But it is Leigh's journey from also-rans to contenders that offers the clearest blueprint, a transformation Chester shaped through smart recruitment and long-term planning.

"There are a lot of similarities between what I walked into at Cas and the first day I walked in at Leigh," he said.

"It gives me a good opportunity to look at the full squad and be patient with it.

"We've got to make sure any signing fits the club, the style Danny (McGuire) wants to play and that they're the right person to take this club forward.

"That's something I'm very big on – it's not just the quality of the player but the person as well. We want good people here at Castleford Tigers.

Chris Chester is back in West Yorkshire with Castleford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Cas is a massive rugby town. This professional rugby league club is all this town has got. It's a very, very hardworking town.

"I know full well the job I've got on my hands but recruitment is a fair way down the line already."

Castleford are showing green shoots of progress under McGuire, even if a first play-off appearance since 2019 remains unlikely this year.

McGuire may be a rookie in the coaching ranks but Chester has seen enough to back him – and plans to give him the tools needed to turn the Tigers into top-six contenders again.

Danny McGuire's Castleford have enjoyed a form spike in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Danny has got a contract here for the next couple of years," said Chester.

"I've been really impressed with Danny's work ethic. All the staff are working very, very hard.

"He's a very, very passionate guy and you can see that on the TV. Part of my role is to be a sounding board and a different voice for Danny and to try and keep him calm on game days.

"Danny McGuire is a very, very good rugby league coach. It's my job to help Danny and supply him with a squad that is capable of at least challenging around the top six in 2026 and 2027.

Castleford have been credited with an interest in Hull's Jack Ashworth. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We're not behind the eight ball this year and have already started recruiting. We've made a number of signings and are already looking at what's available in 2027 because we want to be really aggressive in the market and bring in some quality players.

"We're not happy with where we are. Things need to improve. With the way things are going off and on the pitch, I'm very, very positive we can climb that ladder in the next 12 months."

As recruitment efforts ramp up, speculation about potential signings intensifies.

Castleford have this week been credited with an interest in Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jacob Host.

While Chester was quick to shut down one of those rumours, he highlighted the importance of doing business the right way.

"I don't know where the Jacob Host one has come from," said Chester. "He's not on our radar.

Chris Chester wants to help bring out the 'Classy Cas' of old. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"With Jack, he's obviously a good English front-rower – but when we've got some news about recruitment, we'll put it out in the right way.

"I don't want to talk about other teams' players and have never been big on announcing signings mid-season out of respect.

"We'll just go about our business the right way and hopefully by the end of the season, we've got a very, very competitive team for 2026."

Having uncovered hidden talents throughout his time with Leigh, Chester approaches the task at Castleford with genuine optimism.

Like the Leopards, Castleford do not have the same pulling power as some of their nearby rivals but what they do have is a vision – and now, under ambitious owner Martin Jepson, the financial backing to support it.

"We can't dwell on the past," added Chester.

"For us to compete in 2026, we need to spend the salary cap. We don't do that now but are going to be doing next year.

"We've got a vision of what we want a Cas Tigers team to look like and there are big plans at the club around the stadium.

"We want to be a competitive side that likes to play a certain style of rugby. Cas have always been known as 'Classy Cas' and we've got to bring that excitement back to the club.