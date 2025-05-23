Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester ties down key man to complete first piece of business

By James O'Brien
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 09:25 BST
Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has completed his first piece of business by tying down Alex Mellor until the end of 2027.

The versatile back-rower was already under contract for next year but will now remain at Wheldon Road for at least another season beyond that.

Mellor joined the Tigers from Leeds Rhinos midway through the 2022 campaign and has gone on to make 73 appearances, scoring 13 tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chester, who has been tasked with reviving the Tigers, quickly identified Mellor as a player to build around.

"I'm really pleased we’ve put pen to paper with Alex," said Chester.

"He's been our most consistent player in the side this season and has shown extraordinary leadership on and off the field.

"He's a big-game player for this club and I'm looking forward to seeing Alex wear the black and amber for the next three seasons."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mellor's show of commitment hands Castleford a timely boost ahead of Saturday's West Yorkshire derby against his former club Leeds.

Alex Mellor has committed his future to Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Alex Mellor has committed his future to Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Alex Mellor has committed his future to Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm delighted to sign a new long-term extension at Cas," said the 30-year-old.

"The club is working hard on and off the field and I'm excited to be a part of the process for the next three years.

"I can't wait to see where we can take this great club."

Related topics:Alex MellorCastleford TigersChris ChesterLeeds RhinosChesterCastlefordWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice