Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester ties down key man to complete first piece of business
The versatile back-rower was already under contract for next year but will now remain at Wheldon Road for at least another season beyond that.
Mellor joined the Tigers from Leeds Rhinos midway through the 2022 campaign and has gone on to make 73 appearances, scoring 13 tries.
Chester, who has been tasked with reviving the Tigers, quickly identified Mellor as a player to build around.
"I'm really pleased we’ve put pen to paper with Alex," said Chester.
"He's been our most consistent player in the side this season and has shown extraordinary leadership on and off the field.
"He's a big-game player for this club and I'm looking forward to seeing Alex wear the black and amber for the next three seasons."
Mellor's show of commitment hands Castleford a timely boost ahead of Saturday's West Yorkshire derby against his former club Leeds.
"I'm delighted to sign a new long-term extension at Cas," said the 30-year-old.
"The club is working hard on and off the field and I'm excited to be a part of the process for the next three years.
"I can't wait to see where we can take this great club."
