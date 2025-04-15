Castleford Tigers double boost as Hull FC prop becomes second signing ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash
The deal includes a two-week recall option for the Black and Whites.
Salabio is joined at Wheldon Road by fellow Frenchman Jordan Dezaria following his short-term move from Catalans Dragons.
The 24-year-old Salabio has featured four times for Hull since his off-season switch from Huddersfield Giants but last played in the Challenge Cup win at Wigan Warriors in March.
Salabio is set to face former club Wakefield Trinity on his Castleford debut after being named in McGuire's 21-man squad.
Dezaria has also been drafted straight in for Thursday's West Yorkshire derby at Belle Vue.
