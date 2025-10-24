Castleford Tigers give Liam Horne green light to join Super League rivals

Castleford Tigers have given Liam Horne the green light to join Leigh Leopards on a three-year deal.

Horne's release allows Castleford to secure a deal for Gold Coast Titans half-back Tom Weaver, according to All Out Rugby League.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm that Liam Horne has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere," read a club statement.

"We wish Liam all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers."

Horne joined the Tigers midway through the 2023 season and went on to make 51 appearances, scoring seven tries.

The 27-year-old leaves Castleford at the start of a new era for the club under incoming head coach Ryan Carr, with Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei among the fresh faces at Wheldon Road.

Horne becomes the latest player to depart, following Tigers team-mate Innes Senior to Leigh.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Leigh Leopards," said Horne.