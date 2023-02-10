Castleford Tigers half-back Callum McLelland eyes special moment after overcoming latest injury setback

Seven years on from his first taste of action in a Castleford Tigers shirt, Callum McLelland is still waiting to make his competitive debut for his boyhood club.

The former Lock Lane junior came through the ranks at Castleford but left in 2017 after taking up an opportunity in Scottish rugby union.

McLelland returned to the Tigers in late 2021 following a spell with Leeds Rhinos, yet the wait goes on.

The 23-year-old arrived back at Wheldon Road with a serious knee injury sustained in his final game for the Rhinos and subsequently sat out the entire 2022 campaign.

Muscular issues forced McLelland to miss Castleford's recent friendlies but he is upbeat as the new season comes into view.

"The hamstring is fine now," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I jumped in just before Christmas to train fully and maybe just got too ahead of myself because I've been out for such a long time and felt really good.

"But that's just how I am as a person. I always try to win so probably competed a little bit too hard.

Callum McLelland is hoping for an injury-free year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I kind of tweaked my quad in the same session so Matty (Crowther, head physio) has given me a bit more time to recover from them.

"It's only set me back a couple of weeks. Hopefully by the start of the season I'll be ready to go.

"As soon as I'm back on the field, I can only assume that I'm not going to get any more problems."

It has been an arduous journey back from the ruptured patella tendon he suffered in August 2021.

Callum McLelland has not played since August 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As the 2022 season went on, it became clear that McLelland would play no part.

"When I first had the surgery I got told I could be back within six months," he said.

"But because it's a very rare injury, in reality it's more nine to 12 months.

"In my head I thought I'd be back for summer but when that time came I'd just started joining in a little bit of training.

Callum McLelland swapped Leeds for a new challenge at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had to have a cleanout in my knee. I had a bit of buildup which gave me a bit of aggravation. That was a little setback."

After the best part of 18 months on the sidelines, McLelland is understandably feeling fresh heading into the 2023 campaign.

Perhaps more importantly, he is in a good place mentally.

"In a way I see it as a positive," added McLelland. "I wasn't ready to come back and my knee feels 10 times better now.

"I think it's very rare for an athlete not to experience a tough period where they have tough injuries and miss a lot of games.

"It's happening to younger lads nowadays; it's not just when you get older. We had a few last year that missed the majority of the season.

"I've had my time off now and hopefully I can build my career and shape it the way I want to."

McLelland is determined not to be defined by his injury troubles but he could be forgiven for feeling a certain level of apprehension after such a long time on the sidelines.

Ever the optimist, the half-back's belief has not been shaken.

"I'm a confident lad so I back myself," he said.

"Your ability doesn't go away, I believe. It's the things around it like keeping fit and being able to stay on the field.

"With the amount of time I've had off and the things I've done, the playing side will take care of itself.

"Granted, it might take 10 or 15 games to get back to the point where I feel like everything is clicking because I've not really played for three years.

"As soon as that point comes, the confidence will be flowing and I'll be back to my best."

When McLelland rejoined Castleford, he signed a two-year deal with an option for a further two years.

After seeing his first season wiped out, the Pontefract-born playmaker is not putting additional pressure on himself to activate the clause in his contract.

"Your rugby takes care of your contract so there's no use worrying about it," he said.

"It matters how you are around the place and what you do on the field ultimately.

"I'm just hoping to prove myself when I am back on the field and hopefully the contract takes care of itself."

Given his lack of game time, McLelland will have to remain patient at the start of the new Super League season.

The thought of making his competition bow for Castleford will continue to drive him on in the final stages of his comeback.

"I only played a couple of games in my first pre-season when I was 16," said McLelland.

"I grew up watching and supporting the club, and only played two minutes down the road at Lock Lane.

