Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Miller explains why he crossed divide and reveals retirement plan

Jacob Miller plans to ride into the sunset once his three-year deal with Castleford Tigers expires in 2025 – but there is no chance of the half-back winding down to retirement.

The Australian is preparing for his 13th season as a professional after ending his eight-year stay at Wakefield Trinity to join the Tigers.

The move represents one final challenge for Miller before he calls time on his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think there was any sort of thing in particular," said the 30-year-old on the timing of the switch. "It was just if I didn't go now, it would never happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was always going to be my last contract and I just felt like the opportunity to try something else was important.

"That was the main thing, but also the vision Castleford has with the signings they've made and the ambition of the squad that's already here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pretty appealing to me. I want to be playing in some big games and I thought this was a good spot to try that.

"With the combination of it being my last contract and that freshness I've experienced, it was a few things rolled into one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Miller feels refreshed after moving clubs. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

Miller may have only gone eight miles up the road but it is a big deal in more ways than one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an element of bravery after leaving behind the Wakefield captaincy to cross the divide, with one side left feeling scorned and the other in need of convincing.

Above all else, Miller felt he needed to shake things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I've just started off again," he said.

Jacob Miller goes over to score a try against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel really good. I don't want it to be spun, and it's not a bad dig at Wakefield, but I just needed that new change.

"I'm the new guy in a team now and I have to earn the respect of people for the first time in a long time. That's nice to experience at this point in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a little bit refreshing, I guess. I don't say that in a bad way about Wakefield or anything like that, I just mean that when you've been somewhere for so long, some new faces and different types of training, it's been really nice. I've really enjoyed the first few weeks."

Miller is a household name in Super League after giving 10 years of service to the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob MIller attempts a drop goal on his final appearance for Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He arrived in England to start a new chapter at Hull FC with just nine NRL appearances to his name for Wests Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 18 months at the MKM Stadium, Miller moved on to Wakefield where he scored 62 tries in 200 games and produced many more magical moments.

All of a sudden, he finds himself talking about his final contract as a professional rugby league player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does feel a bit weird," said Miller.

"Time flies these days, doesn't it. It's mad to think that I'm in the back quarter of my career and I feel about 15 between the ears!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's mad but it's a challenge that with being at this stage of my career, I want to finish with no stone unturned."

Jacob Miller, left, will partner Gareth Widdop, right, in the halves next year. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller may be the wrong side of 30 after celebrating the milestone birthday in August but he feels in peak condition.

An influential figure throughout his time with Wakefield, Miller is ready to reach new heights at Castleford with the help of fellow half-backs Danny Richardson and Gareth Widdop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does feel like I've got my best years to come, or I'm coming into them now," said Miller.

"With it being a new start and me having to prove myself again, I'm hoping that'll bring another level out in my game and I can help Castleford do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to playing with Danny and Gaz and pushing each other to get the best out of this team, because that's the end goal."

Much like Trinity, Castleford are a club starved of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers flirted with glory during the Daryl Powell era, achieving six consecutive top-six finishes and winning the League Leaders' Shield at a canter in 2017 only to fall short in the Grand Final.

Castleford also reached two Challenge Cup finals under Powell before he left for Warrington Wolves at the end of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers have gone three years without a play-off appearance, missing out in agonising fashion at Headingley on the final day of last season.

Lee Radford's side will have a fresh look at the start of 2023, with Muizz Mustapha, Jack Broadbent and Albert Vete joining Miller and Widdop as the new faces in the Castleford camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller is quietly confident that the Tigers can compete with the heavyweights of Super League and send him out with at least one winner's medal.