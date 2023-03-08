Danny McGuire and Andrew Henderson have ruled themselves out of the running for the vacant head coach position at Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers are searching for a new boss after parting company with Lee Radford by mutual agreement at the start of this week on the back of a third straight defeat.

Castleford are understood to be taking their time over the next appointment after being inundated with applications.

Two men who will not be entering talks with the Tigers are McGuire and Henderson.

McGuire is in his third season on Hull KR's coaching staff, while Henderson took charge of Championship club York Knights at the end of last year.

The 40-year-old McGuire, who broke Castleford hearts in the 2014 Challenge Cup final and 2017 Super League Grand Final during his decorated playing career with bitter rivals Leeds Rhinos, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Robins while expressing sympathy for Radford.

"First and foremost, it's disappointing," McGuire, who initially joined KR as a player ahead of the 2018 campaign, told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've got a lot of time for Radders. I think he's a great coach and a good person.

Andrew Henderson has enjoyed a promising start to his York Knights tenure. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Once you start being a coach, you get linked with a fair few things but there's nothing in it.

"I'm loving what I'm doing and am really happy at Rovers. I love working at the club.

"It's nearly coming up to six years that I've been here now and I can't see myself looking elsewhere at the minute.

"I'm really enjoying working with Willie (Peters) and coaching the boys. I'm still learning and picking up knowledge.

Danny McGuire has been at Hull KR as a player and coach since 2018. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If something comes up further down the line then we'll see where we're at – but at the minute, I'm really happy with what I'm doing."

McGuire got a taste of life as a head coach last year following Tony Smith's departure from Craven Park, steering the Robins to an eighth-place finish amid an injury crisis.

The former Great Britain international was widely commended for his work in challenging circumstances, which culminated in Rovers hammering Hull FC on the final day with only 16 men.

McGuire has been happy to settle back into the ranks and continue his apprenticeship as an assistant since handing the reins over to new KR boss Peters.

Danny McGuire has impressed since turning his hand to coaching. (Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

He expects Castleford to appoint someone who is further along in their coaching journey.

"There are some better names on the list that are more experienced and more ready to take that role," added McGuire.

"Cas is an unbelievable club with great history. There will be some coaches that have been waiting for an opportunity like that.

"It's a little bit too early for me, if I'm honest, and I'm really happy at Hull KR as well."

Henderson, meanwhile, is still getting to grips with a long-term project at York.

The 43-year-old took over at the LNER Community Stadium in the off-season after signing a five-year deal, which represented an immediate statement of intent.

Andrew Henderson catches up with former Viaplay colleague Kevin Brown. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Henderson enjoyed four years with the Tigers as a player but will not be throwing his hat in the ring this time around.

"Castleford is a club that I'm very fond of and one that is very close to my heart," said Henderson.

"I enjoyed the time that I spent there and it played a big part in my playing career.

"I looked at the job when it came up after Daryl Powell. I was interviewed and obviously lost out to Lee Radford at the time.

"I would have loved the opportunity to coach the club but at this moment in time, I've made a commitment to York Knights and I really do believe in what we're trying to build at this club.

"I've not got any interest in exploring the vacancy at Castleford. I do wish them all the very best in finding the right person to take them forward."

Henderson left his role as Keighley Cougars' head of rugby to take the top job at York.

The former Scotland international was London Broncos' head coach from 2015 to 2017 before becoming an assistant at Warrington Wolves, a position he held until the end of the 2021 season.

Henderson has made no secret of his desire to lead a Super League club, expressing his disappointment after missing out on the Warrington job following Steve Price's departure.

He is convinced he can realise his ambitions with the Knights.

"I've definitely got aspirations to be a Super League head coach," added Henderson.

"I'm ambitious as a coach as I was as a player. I've bought into this project at York and believe in the owner's vision. We're very aligned.