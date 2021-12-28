Castleford Tigers: How new recruits Mamo and Edwards have impressed coach Lee Radford

Impressive Castleford Tigers recruit Kenny Edwards. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The ex-Hull FC chief, who replaces Daryl Powell, has made eight signings ahead of the 2022 campaign and has now had two months to assess them and the rest of the squad.

“As a group they have been really good,” said Radford.

“From the senior blokes - your Adam Milners, Paul McShanes, Nathan Masseys and Dan Smiths - they have not disappointed.

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia.

“They are just solid blokes who genuinely care about the club and want to do the best for it.

“Of the blokes who have come in, Jake Mamo has been fantastic.

“He’s a little bundle of energy and Kenny Edwards has really stood up for me with regards to the young blokes.

“He’s taken them under his wing and the extras he’s been doing with them are fantastic and a pleasure to watch.”

Off-season Castleford Tigers recruit Jake Mamo. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Australian centre Mamo arrived from Warrington Wolves while second-row Edwards joined on a season-long loan from Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford begin their league campaign against Salford Red Devils at Wheldon Road on February 11.

Although they are on a break from training due to a Covid outbreak, they are due back shortly and Radford - who had been out of the sport for 19 months before taking up the Cas’ role - said: “Pre-season’s been good.

“And I’ve really enjoyed being back in as well.

“The lads have been good throughout the pre-season.

“We have a fortnight or so now before the [friendly] games start.

“That will give us something else to look at as well and see what direction we’re in, if there’s anything we need to fix up or get better at, so we’re really looking forward to them.

“We play York City Knights and Doncaster. We were due to play Salford but that got postponed when the fixture list came out as we play them round one.