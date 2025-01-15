Castleford Tigers interested in Jack Ormondroyd after missing out on Mikolaj Oledzki, confirms Danny Wilson

Danny Wilson has confirmed Castleford Tigers are interested in signing Jack Ormondroyd to help ease Salford Red Devils' financial troubles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils face the prospect of losing front-line players without fresh investment, which has alerted their Super League rivals.

After dispensation proposals were rejected on Tuesday, Castleford are one of the few clubs with the salary cap space to bolster their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers prop Ormondroyd is a player of interest at a time when the Tigers are on the hunt for middles.

"I think everybody in rugby league is keeping a close eye on Salford's situation for one reason or another," said Castleford director of rugby Wilson.

"We've been in communication with Salford. I empathise with the situation they're in but we're one of the clubs that can help them out. We've got money, cap space and need middles.

"Jack would fit the bill for us. He's a big body and has got a lot of experience to help some of the younger middles through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a player who would benefit us and make us better, absolutely. There are some other players in there as well.

Jack Ormondroyd could be on his way to Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I've got to be a bit sensitive to Salford's situation. They might get an investor in and hopefully there's nothing to be done there for their sake. But if there is and they want to move some players to help their financial status, we'd be happy to have those conversations.

"We have already spoken to Salford so either they don't need that help and survive with an investor or they need that help and we're there waiting to support them."

Castleford increased their playing budget for the 2025 season and are adopting an aggressive approach in the recruitment market as they look ahead to next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers failed to pull off an audacious move for Mikolaj Oledzki after he committed to Leeds Rhinos but the club will continue to chase high-calibre recruits at the start of a new era under owner Martin Jepson.

Mikolaj Oledzki rejected an offer from Castleford to stay at Leeds. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"We've got a fair bit of money free for 2026," added Wilson.

"I've spoken quite openly about a three-year plan. Last year was year one, this is year two and next year was always the one where you're looking at having a decent amount of money free.

"People say Cas need middles or certain types of middles and we absolutely do. I agree completely but the market for English middles is very tough and congested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want some quality punch in your pack with some good years in front of them and Mikolaj was one of those. You talk about packages because of his calibre and the market as well and they were probably beyond what Castleford have offered in recent years in particular.

"I completely understand Mikolaj's decision to stay. We've just got to be in the race and keep competing.