Castleford Tigers land Chris Atkin as Salford Red Devils exodus continues

Castleford Tigers have continued their early-season recruitment drive with the signing of Salford Red Devils playmaker Chris Atkin.

The 32-year-old links up with former Hull KR team-mate Danny McGuire at Wheldon Road after ending his five-and-a-half-year spell with the Red Devils.

Atkin scored 17 tries in 110 appearances for Salford but has become the latest player to leave Super League's crisis club.

"It has been an honour to represent this club for so many years," he said.

"Thank you to the fans, players and staff for everything. Salford will always feel like home for me and my family and hold a special place in our lives."

The versatile Atkin strengthens McGuire's options in the spine as Castleford aim to build on their second win of the year at Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Atkins joins former Salford team-mate Brad Singleton at Wheldon Road, as well as fellow new recruits Jordan Dezaria, Hugo Salabio and Tom Amone.