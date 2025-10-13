Castleford Tigers land former Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC winger

Castleford Tigers have bolstered Ryan Carr's backline with the signing of Darnell McIntosh on a two-year deal.

The winger has scored 74 tries in 169 Super League games across spells with Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards.

McIntosh spent two seasons at Leigh after being signed by current Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester.

"I know what to expect," said Chester.

"Darnell's yardage carries are his biggest strength. He's very good at getting teams on the front foot and this is certainly an area we have struggled with in 2025.

"Darnell is excited about the challenge. I know he's looking forward to working with Carry and playing in front of the Cas faithful."

McIntosh adds power and experience to a revamped Castleford backline that already features new arrivals Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

The 28-year-old is ready to make his mark in a new-look Tigers side under Carr.

Darnell McIntosh has moved back to Yorkshire. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"For me as a player, it's exciting getting to work with someone like Ryan Carr, who I’ve only heard good things about from other players – both about his coaching style and him as a person," said McIntosh.

"With the players already there, it should be a competitive group that can push each other week on week and get the best out of everyone, including myself.