Castleford Tigers land 'proven tryscorer' to continue eye-catching recruitment drive

Castleford Tigers have continued their eye-catching recruitment drive with the signing of North Queensland Cowboys winger Semi Valemei on a two-year deal from 2026.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fiji international, who began his career at Canberra Raiders, has found regular game time hard to come by in the NRL but boasts an impressive record, scoring doubles in his last two outings to take his tally to 23 tries in 46 appearances.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has backed Valemei to become a popular figure at Wheldon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really excited to see Semi in a Cas shirt in 2026," said Chester.

"Semi possesses both speed and power, and he's a proven tryscorer at the highest level.

"He's a player I know all our fans will be looking forward to watching in Super League. I'm delighted we've been able to get this signing over the line."

Valemei will link up with compatriot Mikaele Ravalawa in pre-season, as well as fellow new recruits Brock Greacen and Blake Taaffe in a new-look team under incoming head coach Ryan Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old is eagerly anticipating his new challenge in Super League.

Semi Valemei is on his way to Super League. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"When I spoke with Chris a couple of weeks ago it got me excited, especially when he talked about the club and how it will operate moving forward," he said.