Castleford Tigers land 'proven tryscorer' to continue eye-catching recruitment drive
The Fiji international, who began his career at Canberra Raiders, has found regular game time hard to come by in the NRL but boasts an impressive record, scoring doubles in his last two outings to take his tally to 23 tries in 46 appearances.
Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has backed Valemei to become a popular figure at Wheldon Road.
"I'm really excited to see Semi in a Cas shirt in 2026," said Chester.
"Semi possesses both speed and power, and he's a proven tryscorer at the highest level.
"He's a player I know all our fans will be looking forward to watching in Super League. I'm delighted we've been able to get this signing over the line."
Valemei will link up with compatriot Mikaele Ravalawa in pre-season, as well as fellow new recruits Brock Greacen and Blake Taaffe in a new-look team under incoming head coach Ryan Carr.
The 26-year-old is eagerly anticipating his new challenge in Super League.
"When I spoke with Chris a couple of weeks ago it got me excited, especially when he talked about the club and how it will operate moving forward," he said.
"All the Cas fans are passionate about their rugby and one of my mates is playing there too so I'm also excited to play alongside him."