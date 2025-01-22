Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has been approached by Castleford Tigers about an investment opportunity as part of Martin Jepson's ambitious plans for the Super League club.

Castleford are seeking new investors and it is understood that includes early-stage discussions with Crowe.

The Gladiator star has been a co-owner of South Sydney Rabbitohs since 2006 and was a central figure in taking Sam Burgess and his brothers to the NRL, culminating in the club's first title in 43 years.

Crowe recently denied reports that he wanted to sell his stake in the Rabbitohs, branding them "conspiracy theories".

While there is no suggestion that the 60-year-old – who bought a small stake in Leeds United last year – is close to agreeing a deal with the Tigers, The Yorkshire Post understands he has not dismissed Castleford's approach out of hand.

Jepson has made no secret of his desire to bring fresh investment to the Wheldon Road club.

After striking a takeover deal with the Fulton family, Jepson declared that he was willing to talk to parties interested in joining him on "an exciting and ambitious journey for the Tigers".

"I recognise that I cannot do it all on my own," he stated in October.

"I have always said that we would be open to new investment into the club and would welcome the opportunity to speak to any individuals interested in joining me on this journey to help realise our collective ambition."

Castleford are preparing for the 2025 season under the leadership of new head coach Danny McGuire.

The Leeds Rhinos legend, who won eight Super League titles as a player, replaced Craig Lingard at the end of last year in the first significant decision of Jepson's tenure as owner.

