Castleford Tigers make Nick Staveley decision after taking former Hull FC forward on trial
The 21-year-old joined the Tigers in early February following his release by Hull but was hampered by a knee issue throughout his short stay.
Staveley, who played eight games for the Black and Whites at the top level, continues his search for a new club after failing to earn a deal with Castleford.
"Castleford Tigers can announce that Nick Staveley has left the club," read a statement.
"Staveley was on a short-term trial after being released by Hull FC, and the club have decided not to extend the trial.
"Staveley was recovering from a knee injury and in the time he was with the club he wasn’t able to participate in first-team training. His work centred around recovery from that injury and so the club was not able to properly assess his ability or test him within the first-team training environment.
"We wish Nick all the best with the rest of his recovery and the next stage of his career."