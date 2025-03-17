Castleford Tigers make Nick Staveley decision after taking former Hull FC forward on trial

By James O'Brien
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Castleford Tigers have decided against signing former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley after an injury-hit trial at Wheldon Road.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers in early February following his release by Hull but was hampered by a knee issue throughout his short stay.

Staveley, who played eight games for the Black and Whites at the top level, continues his search for a new club after failing to earn a deal with Castleford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Castleford Tigers can announce that Nick Staveley has left the club," read a statement.

"Staveley was on a short-term trial after being released by Hull FC, and the club have decided not to extend the trial.

"Staveley was recovering from a knee injury and in the time he was with the club he wasn’t able to participate in first-team training. His work centred around recovery from that injury and so the club was not able to properly assess his ability or test him within the first-team training environment.

"We wish Nick all the best with the rest of his recovery and the next stage of his career."

Related topics:Hull FCCastleford TigersCastleford
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice