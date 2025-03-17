Castleford Tigers make Nick Staveley decision after taking former Hull FC forward on trial

Castleford Tigers have decided against signing former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley after an injury-hit trial at Wheldon Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers in early February following his release by Hull but was hampered by a knee issue throughout his short stay.

Staveley, who played eight games for the Black and Whites at the top level, continues his search for a new club after failing to earn a deal with Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Castleford Tigers can announce that Nick Staveley has left the club," read a statement.

"Staveley was on a short-term trial after being released by Hull FC, and the club have decided not to extend the trial.

"Staveley was recovering from a knee injury and in the time he was with the club he wasn’t able to participate in first-team training. His work centred around recovery from that injury and so the club was not able to properly assess his ability or test him within the first-team training environment.