Castleford Tigers mourn death of club legend and former Great Britain hooker Kevin Beardmore

Beardmore is widely regarded as one of Castleford's greatest-ever hookers after spending his entire career with his hometown club. He enjoyed a brief spell with Canberra Raiders in between seasons in 1985.

The uncompromising forward won the Challenge Cup alongside twin brother Bob, while he was named man of the match in Castleford's Yorkshire Cup final victory the same year.

Beardmore scored 80 tries in 247 appearances for Castleford and represented Great Britain on 14 occasions.

A general view of Castleford's Wheldon Road home. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Castleford Tigers would like to send their deepest condolences to the Beardmore family at this very sad time," read a club statement.

The Rugby League Lions Association earlier tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the death of Lion number 394 Kevin Beardmore, the Castleford hooker who toured with Great Britain in 1984 & 1988.