Castleford Tigers move quickly to secure loan signing following Kieran Hudson exit

Castleford Tigers have secured the loan signing of Warrington Wolves prop Daniel Okoro following Kieran Hudson's abrupt exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hudson rejoined the Tigers last month after leaving Leeds Rhinos but has departed Wheldon Road just weeks into pre-season.

The 24-year-old has joined Championship club York Knights on a one-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okoro, who worked under Castleford boss Danny McGuire at Hull KR before a spell with Bradford Bulls, takes Hudson's place in the Tigers squad.

The 21-year-old has been given an opportunity to earn a longer stay in West Yorkshire.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm the loan signing of Daniel Okoro from Warrington Wolves," read a club statement.

"Dan started training with the squad this week with the view to securing a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the club can also confirm that Kieran Hudson has left the club by mutual consent. After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club.