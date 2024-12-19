Castleford Tigers move quickly to secure loan signing following Kieran Hudson exit
Hudson rejoined the Tigers last month after leaving Leeds Rhinos but has departed Wheldon Road just weeks into pre-season.
The 24-year-old has joined Championship club York Knights on a one-year deal.
Okoro, who worked under Castleford boss Danny McGuire at Hull KR before a spell with Bradford Bulls, takes Hudson's place in the Tigers squad.
The 21-year-old has been given an opportunity to earn a longer stay in West Yorkshire.
"Castleford Tigers can confirm the loan signing of Daniel Okoro from Warrington Wolves," read a club statement.
"Dan started training with the squad this week with the view to securing a season-long loan deal.
"Unfortunately, the club can also confirm that Kieran Hudson has left the club by mutual consent. After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club.
"We wish Kieran all the best for the next stage of his career."
