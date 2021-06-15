Castleford Tigers pair head to Warrington Wolves

Oliver Holmes. Picture: SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers confirmed last week that the duo would leave Wheldon Road upon the expiration of their contracts later this year.

Holmes has joined the Wolves on a three-year deal until November 2024 while Mata'utia has penned a contract until the end of 2023.

“Warrington is such a big club and I’m looking forward to the challenge next season. Having been at Cas my whole adult life it was a decision which took a lot of thought but I’m excited for the challenge ahead next year," said Holmes, who will follow Daryl Powell to the Wire for next season.

Peter Mata'utia. Picture: SWpix.com

“I found out recently that my Grandad’s brother, Geoff Oakes, played for Warrington in the 1960s so to be following in my family’s footsteps is great too.

“Powelly [Daryl Powell] had spoken to me and said he was keen to take me over with him. I’ve been coached by him for the last seven years, we’ve got a great relationship and I think he’s a fantastic coach. It’ll be good to continue that partnership over at Warrington.

“I think this year has definitely been a big step in the right direction for me in terms of getting my body right and getting to know where the sweet spot is for myself. I feel like I’ve hit some great form this year. I’m hoping my prime years are still to come and I can keep improving.

“I’m fully focused now on finishing well for Cas in the best possible way. We’ve got the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley to come and having spent my whole career so far at Cas the club means a lot to me and I want to end my time here on a high before making the switch to Warrington.”

Mata’utia said: “I’m excited to have signed for Warrington for next year. It’s a big Super League club and it’s going to be a great challenge for me to bring my experience and have an impact on the team in 2022.

“The chance to continue working with Daryl was a big factor in the move. We’ve got a great relationship. I have huge respect for him. He allows me to be me and challenges me to be the best that I can be. I enjoy playing under him.