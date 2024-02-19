Both players have been charged with grade E head contact and are facing suspensions of four to six games if found guilty.

A total of 16 players were charged by the RFL's match review panel, including bans for Hull pair Ligi Sao and Herman Ese’ese, Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell and Castleford back-rower Charbel Tasipale.

Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith is free to face Penrith Panthers in Saturday's World Club Challenge after escaping with a fine for his tip tackle on Tigers full-back Luke Hooley.

According to the RFL, the "unnatural actions of the tackled player significantly contributed to the outcome of the tackle".

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s director of operations and legal, said: “As we have outlined in various forums in the build-up to the Betfred Super League season, there have been a number of changes to the head contact sanctioning framework for 2024 – and match officials and the match review panel share the responsibility for implementing these changes.

“The number of yellow and red cards shown in the opening round of the Betfred Super League has already become a talking point, and doubtless the number of charges arising from the MRP meeting will be similar – but it is important to provide some context.

“Of the 13 cards shown, 10 of the incidents would have led to a card being shown under the framework that applied in 2023.

Liam Watts has suffered another disciplinary setback. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“One area which has made a difference is in head on head contact, and the responsibility of attacking and tackling players in this area.

“Just as the sport should be grateful to the commitment of match officials and the MRP in implementing change at such a pivotal period for the sport, we also reiterate our gratitude to clubs, coaches and players for their positive approach over recent months.

“It was a highly successful opening round of Betfred Super League fixtures, and it is right that the focus is already turning to the second round of matches, and also the Betfred World Club Challenge.”

Franklin Pele was sent off on his Hull debut. (Photo: Mike Egerton/PA)

Castleford have requested an "urgent meeting" with the RFL over the charge issued to Watts after expressing confusion about his punishment.

The experienced prop was sent off for a shoulder charge to the head of Wigan front-rower Tyler Dupree.

Watts, who was suspended 10 times in the previous two seasons, has been left "absolutely devastated" by the latest disciplinary blow, according to Tigers boss Craig Lingard.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "When it goes to the match review panel it gets graded in a way in comparison to other instances over the weekend.

Herman Ese'ese saw yellow for the hosts. (Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"We're left a bit confused so we need to get our house in order pretty quick. To do that, we need some explanation of why they are graded the way they are.

"We've asked for an urgent meeting with the powers that be for some explanation."

To compound Castleford's frustrations, Tasipale has been hit with a one-match ban for grade C head contact, meaning he will sit out Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils.

Hull and Leigh Leopards were the hardest-hit clubs after each receiving four charges.

Pele is facing a spell on the sidelines following his dismissal for a swinging arm on Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella in last week's derby, his first game in Super League.

Sao will sit out three matches after being charged with grade D other contrary behaviour for lashing out at Parcell, which earned him a red card on the night.

Parcell has received a one-game suspension for his part in the altercation, ruling him out of Thursday's visit of former club Leeds Rhinos.

Ese’ese, who like Pele was making his Hull debut in round one, has been banned for two matches after being charged with grade D head contact.

The suspensions leave Tony Smith light in the pack for Friday's trip to Warrington Wolves but Jayden Okunbor is available. He received a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact.

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum will join Watts and Pele at Tuesday's tribunal following his red card against Warrington, while team-mate Paul Seguier, Wolves forward Jordy Crowther, Leigh pair Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele, and Salford full-back Ryan Brierley all received bans.