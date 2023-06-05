Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts will sit out Friday's home clash with Salford Red Devils after receiving a one-match ban to take his tally of suspensions to nine in 18 months.

The 32-year-old has been charged with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in Saturday's Magic Weekend win over Leeds Rhinos.

After being suspended on six occasions in 2022, Watts has now been banned three times this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winless Wakefield Trinity have suffered a fresh blow after losing hooker Liam Hood to a one-game suspension.

Like Watts, Hood has been charged with grade B dangerous contact in the defeat to Leigh Leopards and will miss Sunday's home game against Leeds.

Leigh half-back Ben Reynolds has received a two-match ban following his red card for punching Trinity prop David Fifita at St James' Park.

Leopards team-mate Tom Nisbet will also miss Friday's visit of Hull FC after being handed a one-game suspension for the hip-drop tackle on Jay Pitts that earned him a yellow card in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 19 players were charged in the aftermath of Magic Weekend.

Liam Watts will sit out another game this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds second-rower James McDonnell, Hull winger Darnell McIntosh, Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates and Hull KR pair Jesse Sue and Dean Hadley were among the players fined by the match review panel.

Wakefield prop Eddie Battye and Giants centre Esan Marsters received no further punishment for grade A offences.