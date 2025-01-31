Castleford Tigers provide investment update after takeover deadline passes

Castleford Tigers have stressed that it is business as usual at Wheldon Road after pushing back the proposed deadline for Martin Jepson to complete his takeover.

Jepson, who originally purchased a stake in the Tigers in late 2023, agreed the terms of an option agreement to buy out the Fulton family last October.

The lifelong Castleford supporter took full control of the day-to-day running of the club with a view to finalising the deal by the end of January.

That deadline has not been met but the parties have agreed to a three-month extension.

"Today was the proposed deadline for Martin Jepson to take up the option to complete the purchase of Castleford Tigers," read a statement.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes since October to complete the due diligence necessary to achieve that. However, there are some areas that required deeper investigation and took longer than expected, which have meant completing the option agreement today has not been possible.

"As a result, both parties have agreed to extend the option agreement deadline to the end of April to allow that work to be fully completed.

