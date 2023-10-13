Castleford Tigers provide update on new coaching team with date set for confirmation

Former Batley Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard is poised to take over at Castleford Tigers after the Super League club confirmed they have agreed terms with their new coaching team.

Castleford expect to finalise the appointment of their new head coach, which is understood to be Lingard, by next Tuesday.

The 45-year-old has made a positive impression at Wheldon Road since joining as an assistant in May.

Danny McGuire is set to be Lingard's right-hand man following his departure from Hull KR.

McGuire was originally approached by the Tigers over the head coach position but the former Leeds Rhinos half-back has decided to continue his apprenticeship as an assistant after three years in the role at Craven Park.

"The club would like to address the situation regarding the appointment of coaching staff for the 2024 season," read a statement.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm that we have agreed terms with our coaching staff for the 2024 season and contracts are now being finalised.

"We understand that the delay in the announcement is not what fans want to hear but we can assure the supporters that all the outstanding paperwork will be finalised by Tuesday morning, with a view to announcing the 2024 coaching team on Tuesday evening.

Craig Lingard is poised to take over at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Once again, we would like to thank the fans for their continued support and appreciate their patience."

Lingard, who is Batley's all-time leading tryscorer after spending his entire playing career with the club, brought the curtain down on his four-year reign at Mount Pleasant at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The former Keighley Cougars head coach led the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish in his first full season in charge before taking the unfancied part-timers all the way to the Championship Grand Final last year.

Lingard was added to Castleford's coaching staff as an assistant midway through this year, a role he combined with his Batley commitments.

Danny McGuire, left, with Hull KR coach Willie Peters after the golden-point semi-final victory over Wigan at Headingley. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Bulldogs missed out on the play-offs on points difference and were runners-up in the 1895 Cup, while Castleford avoided the drop on the penultimate weekend of the Super League season.

It was a tumultuous campaign for the Tigers with three head coaches used in their fight to escape relegation.

Castleford relieved Lee Radford of his duties after starting the season with three straight defeats and continued to struggle following the appointment of Andy Last, originally as interim boss.

Last was sacked in August with a record of four wins from 19 games and replaced by Danny Ward.

The former London Broncos boss steered the Tigers to safety after claiming a crucial victory at Wakefield Trinity in his first match in charge.

Ward, who won two of his six games at the helm, failed to come to an agreement with Castleford over a permanent stay.

The Tigers have handed Lingard his first opportunity as a head coach at Super League level after seeing Batley punch above their weight under his stewardship.

Lingard faces a similar challenge at Wheldon Road following the club's decision to cut their playing budget.

Castleford have brought down the average age of the squad in preparation for 2024, with Luke Hooley, Josh Simm and Rowan Milnes among the nine new signings.

Lingard will draw on McGuire's vast experience when the pair get to work on a major rebuilding project.

The former Great Britain international won eight Super League Grand Finals with Leeds before ending his playing career at Hull KR.

McGuire joined KR's backroom staff following his retirement in 2019 and went on to spend six years with the club.

The 40-year-old became an assistant ahead of the 2021 campaign and enjoyed a spell as interim head coach last year, only to find himself surplus to requirements at the end of this season.

"I have absolutely loved my time at Rovers," he wrote on social media.

"East Hull had become mine and my family's second home. In the last six years, the club has grown so much, and I feel proud of the role that I played in this as both a player and coach.

"I would just like to say a big thank you to all the fans. You are loyal, passionate and unbelievably supportive. I will miss the roar of the East Stand on a Friday night.

"Thank you to all of the staff at Craven Park. Lots of fantastic people who will continue to give their all for the club.

"To all the players that I have played alongside and coached, I've enjoyed every minute of our journey together. Such a special group and I wish you success going forward.