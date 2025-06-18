Castleford Tigers ready to chase down Super League rivals, declares Danny McGuire

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers won just one of their opening nine games under the rookie head coach but three wins in their last six have left McGuire's men within striking distance of Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

A win over Hull KR on Thursday night would lift Castleford above Catalans and into ninth place, which would represent another step in the right direction following consecutive bottom-three finishes.

"That's the challenge and something we're going after," said McGuire during Wednesday's press conference.

"We've identified this block of six games as being important for us. We play some really good sides so there are some really good challenges in there.

"We are looking up (the table). We want to perform, we want to win and challenge the teams that are up towards the top of the table.

"We're looking to finish as high as possible. We've got a target we set ourselves at the start of the year that we need to try and achieve.

"We get a really good chance to see where we're at against a good team."

Danny McGuire's Castleford have enjoyed a form spike in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The recent form spike has left the Tigers on course to surpass last season's points tally of 15.

While he recognised the ground still left to cover, McGuire is convinced Castleford are a stronger outfit than 2024.

"There were some moments last year where we probably weren't where we wanted to be," said McGuire, whose side suffered a golden-point defeat at Hull KR in this season's opener. "We could have potentially had another couple of wins this year and be pushing for the play-offs.

"We just want to find some consistency and have competition for places, which I think we're creating.

Castleford are fresh from an eye-catching win over Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're in a good place but are not getting ahead of ourselves. We know where we are and that there's a lot of hard work in front of us.

"Our preparation has been good so there's no reason why we can't go out and challenge a really good team."

McGuire will name an unchanged side against the Robins following last week's eye-catching win at Hull FC but remains in the market for reinforcements.

The decision to allow Judah Rimbu to leave the club has freed up an overseas quota spot for the rest of this season and beyond, which Castleford look set to fill imminently.

Castleford have been credited with an interest in Joe Stimson. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Tigers are on the verge of signing an Australian forward, named by All Out Rugby League as Joe Stimson, formerly of Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

"There's a bit going on behind the scenes with Judah moving on and we're looking to bring someone in on quota to replace him," said McGuire.

“The paperwork is taking a bit of time but I'm hoping someone will be in by the end of the week. It's pretty much nearly done but I don't want to jinx it.