Castleford Tigers receive apology over 'clear error' in Wigan Warriors defeat

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers head coach Danny McGuire hit out at the standard of officiating in Super League following the contentious call by Aaron Moore in the closing stages of the Wheldon Road clash.

Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith appeared to pull back Josh Simm as the Castleford winger chased his own kick but the video official deemed there was no reason to award the Tigers a penalty, commenting on the audio “there's nothing in that”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire was scathing of the match officials in his post-match press conference, saying "everyone in the whole ground can see it's a penalty".

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham has since contacted Castleford to apologise for the decision, which he admitted was the wrong call.

"It's important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there's been a clear error," said Bentham.

"We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford were leading at the time of the incident but the Warriors scored moments later through Zach Eckersley.

Phil Bentham has issued an apology to Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Although the Tigers rallied to go back in front, Wigan levelled with a penalty in the dying minutes and won the game thanks to Liam Farrell's try.

McGuire expressed his pride after watching his team push the defending champions all the way but could not hide his frustration at the officiating.

"I am going to whinge about the referees because we never get anything," he said. "Sometimes you get the home advantage but we don’t get anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Standard of officiating and some of the stuff – it's getting worse.

Wigan celebrate Liam Farrell's winning try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Bring back some older guys like (Richard) Silverwood, (Steve) Ganson and (Russell) Smith, people like that. At least they had guts about them – they didn’t get everything right but they had guts.