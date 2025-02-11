Castleford Tigers secure loan signing from St Helens on eve of Super League season

Castleford Tigers have bolstered Danny McGuire's squad on the eve of the new Super League season with the loan signing of Ben Davies.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile St Helens centre links up with the Tigers on an initial two-week deal with a view to a season-long loan.

Davies has played 41 games for Saints since his debut in 2020, including 11 appearances last year. He came off the bench in last week's Challenge Cup victory over West Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old, who is set to be joined at Wheldon Road by former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley, could make his Castleford debut at Hull KR on Friday night.

"Ben Davies has joined Castleford Tigers on loan with a view to securing a permanent loan move for the upcoming Super League season," read a club statement.

"If his initial loan period is extended, Davies is available to play against his parent club Saints in round two."

Castleford have dipped into the recruitment market to ease McGuire's selection problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan Milnes and Alex Mellor will miss the start of the Super League season, while Louis Senior, Sam Hall and Jason Qareqare are also sidelined through injury.