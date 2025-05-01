Castleford Tigers set to continue recruitment drive after long-term injury blow

Castleford Tigers are set to remain active in the recruitment market amid fears over Jeremiah Simbiken's fitness.

Simbiken suffered a knee injury during last week's victory over Huddersfield Giants and is facing a lengthy lay-off, leaving Alex Mellor as the only recognised back-rower in Danny McGuire's squad.

"I've got to be careful to not jump the gun medically but I think it's going to be a lengthy one," said McGuire.

"He's having an operation in a couple of weeks and we'll have to reassess it from that. I'd say 12 weeks best-case scenario is what I've been told – and that's the best case.

"We're probably going to have to have a look at that because it's not a position where we’re blessed with numbers."

Castleford continued their early-season recruitment drive earlier this week with the signing of Chris Atkin from Salford Red Devils, further strengthening a squad that has recently welcomed Brad Singleton, Jordan Dezaria, Hugo Salabio and Tom Amone.

The Tigers remain light in the back row, however.

"We've got people who can fill in that position," added McGuire.

Jeremiah Simbiken is set for a long spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"George Lawler can do it really comfortably and really well. Joe Westerman can play there and there are a few other people that could maybe slide in there.

"But I don't think we can go the rest of the season without an out-and-out back-rower if Jez ends up being long term.