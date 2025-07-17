Castleford Tigers step up search for new head coach as Chris Chester draws up shortlist

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers have been inundated with interest since parting company with Danny McGuire last week, including a host of applicants from overseas.

While confident in the calibre of candidates, Chester has vowed to leave no stone unturned in the search for a coach capable of reigniting Castleford's fortunes.

"We've narrowed the list down to four or five candidates," said Chester, who has been tasked with finding McGuire's successor.

"It's one that we'll take our time with. It needs to be right. Between myself, Martin (Jepson), Danny Wilson and the board, we'll make sure we do get it right.

"We're quite far down the line with talking to agents and coaches, both here in the UK and overseas. There's a split but I won't tell you what that split is.

"I'm really upbeat and positive about the applicants we're going to interview over the next three or four days.

"There are some very good quality coaches who have put their names forward – and some very good quality coaches we've thanked for applying but it's probably not the right time for us.

Chris Chester is overseeing Castleford's search for a new head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We're well ahead of where we need to be but, like I said, we're not going to rush into anything. It's just got to be the right person, the right fit and a coach that is going to reconnect the town and bring that buzz back."

Chester last week dropped a strong hint that Castleford could turn to the NRL for their next head coach after three failed internal appointments.

The 46-year-old has now revealed that the shortlist includes coaches currently contracted to other clubs.

"There are a number of coaches who are in jobs at the moment," said Chester, who is also fulfilling the role of interim head coach.

Danny McGuire was sacked as Castleford coach last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The right thing and professional thing for them to do is potentially see the season out.

"We'll know more in a few weeks. We've got an interview process that I'll be heavily involved in with the board. We'll come to a collective decision on who that perfect fit is."

Castleford, who are 10th in Super League after 18 rounds, have nine games of a disappointing season remaining, raising the prospect of the new head coach getting a feel for the club before starting in earnest in pre-season.

However, Chester is preparing for a scenario where he keeps the reins for the rest of the year until the right candidate becomes available.

Castleford have endured a miserable season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The longer we go, it's looking highly unlikely someone will be in before the end of the season," added Chester.

"He definitely needs to be here for day one of pre-season and hopefully a number of weeks before that.

"It just depends on the candidate and the role they've currently got – but I envisage the new coach will hit the pre-season running.