Castleford Tigers strengthen Papua New Guinea connection with signing of Dolphins forward

Castleford Tigers have bolstered their pack with the signing of Papua New Guinea international Jeremiah Simbiken from the Dolphins.

The 24-year-old strengthens Castleford's Papua New Guinea connection after joining Kumuls team-mates Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo and Judah Rimbu at Wheldon Road.

Simbiken did not make his NRL debut during his spell in Australia but crossed 28 times in 55 Queensland Cup appearances and scored a try in Norths Devils' recent State Championship success.

The forward has earned three caps for his country, starting in the back row alongside Hull KR's Rhyse Martin in last month's Pacific Championships promotion final against New Zealand.

Simbiken becomes Castleford's fifth addition for 2025 following the signings of Rimbu, Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi and Kieran Hudson.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "We have been tracking Jeremiah for a while.

"Danny McGuire wanted to bring in an exciting second-rower. He is a fan of his game and so we like what he brings to our side – tries and tackles. His tackle percentage rate was mid-90 per cent last season and that gets Brett Delaney excited, too.

