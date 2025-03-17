Castleford Tigers suffer major blow after losing rising star Fletcher Rooney to injury

Castleford Tigers have suffered a major blow after losing talented full-back Fletcher Rooney to a long-term injury.

The 19-year-old will spend around four months on the sidelines with a "high-grade quadriceps injury" sustained in training.

Rooney has been a shining light for Castleford in a challenging start to the year but is now facing a lengthy road to recovery.

Dr Nick Raynor, the club's head of medical services, said: "It's really tough to see Fletch sidelined with such an unlucky injury.

Fletcher Rooney is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"This one is more complex as it involves the tendon. As a full-back, his game is built on speed, covering big distances and kicking – all of which put significant strain on that tendon.