Castleford Tigers supremo Chris Chester drops strong hint over Danny McGuire successor

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers, who sit 10th in Super League after winning just four of McGuire's 17 games in charge, have been inundated with interest since beginning the search for a new head coach earlier this week.

"There's been well over 20 applications already from UK coaches and overseas," said Chester, who has taken over on an interim basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's my job to look at those applicants and get that list down to probably four or five once I've done my homework and then present to the board.

"What I will say, there's a lot of NRL talent that have put their name forward. Some high-profile coaches over there have applied. They can feel the direction the club wants to go in and I think it’s really exciting the calibre of applicants we've had."

McGuire became the fourth head coach to lose his job at Wheldon Road in just over two years.

The 42-year-old was also the third successive internal hire after following in the footsteps of Andy Last and Craig Lingard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester admitted the Tigers cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the recent past.

Chris Chester has begun the search for Danny McGuire's successor. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's such an important time for the club," he added.

"There's a new vision for the board and it's really, really important that we get the new appointment right. If that takes until the end of the season, we'll do that.

"It would be better if it’s done in the next three or four weeks but we’ve got to get it right. There’s no pressure from anyone to make a rash decision.

"We can't keep doing what we're doing – bringing coaches in and getting rid of them after 12 months. We need some kind of consistency on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McGuire was sacked as Castleford coach this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're looking for a development coach who has experience in the NRL. I want somebody who is pretty new and fresh.

"We've got some exciting players and have signed some exciting players for '26 so we're looking for an attack-minded coach."

Chester formed a successful partnership with Adrian Lam during his time at Leigh Leopards, helping turn the club into a genuine Super League force.

The Tigers supremo also pointed to Hull FC head coach John Cartwright as an example of what can be achieved with a fresh approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Delaney, pictured, has remained at Wheldon Road following Danny McGuire's exit. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I want a young, hungry coach that's going to develop the players," said Chester.

"I look at what John Cartwright has done at Hull FC and the difference he's made going in there.

"I look at the job Adrian Lam has done from Championship to Super League to Challenge Cup winners. They’re very, very good coaches in their own right.

"Lammy is a guy that can really galvanise a team. When you look at that squad that we assembled in Super League, you’d probably say that he's improved nearly every single player in that playing group. That's kind of what we’re looking at for a coach in 2026."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester's arrival in May cast doubt over McGuire’s long-term future at Wheldon Road, with a new director of rugby always likely to shape the club in his own image.

However, Chester insisted he had no input in the decision despite attending the board meeting and being asked to deliver the bad news to McGuire.

Castleford have shown flashes of quality but consistency has eluded them. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've obviously got quite a few new board members now at the club and some ambitious plans that have been put forward off the field," said Chester.

"There was a decision made in the boardroom. They felt as a club we'd gone backwards. In terms of points and results, we were in a worse position than 12 months ago. The board decided they needed a fresh approach and to bring somebody else to lead us into a new era in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was obviously a very difficult day for everybody. I had to deliver the news to Danny straight after the board meeting. He was obviously very disappointed, as you would expect.

"At the end of the day, it's a results-based industry and we haven’t had the results this year. The club felt they wanted to go in a different direction."

Chester, who has vast experience as a head coach from his spells in charge of Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity, will lead Castleford for the first time when they visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

The 46-year-old stressed that his coaching days were behind him, ruling himself out of the running for the permanent role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm here to front up the media and do those kinds of duties – but I don't want to be a head coach again," said Chester.

"I loved my time. I had eight years as a head coach but my primary focus is director of rugby. That's the role I'm still doing now – making decisions on recruitment.