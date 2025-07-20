Castleford Tigers supremo Chris Chester provides latest on head coach search after gritty win over Warrington Wolves
The interim head coach, who is leading the process of finding Danny McGuire's successor in his main role as director of rugby, oversaw a gritty 20-14 victory that gave the Tigers a timely lift ahead of a two-week hiatus.
While the players prepare for a period of downtime, Chester faces a busy fortnight that will shape his time at Wheldon Road.
"The interviews start on Tuesday," said Chester, who this week drew up a shortlist of candidates.
"This is probably the biggest decision I'll have to make as the director of rugby. I've just got to make sure it's the right person and right fit for this club. I'm pretty confident we will get the right man for the job.
"The applicants we've got are mostly NRL-based – there's one UK-based. We'll take our time with it and hopefully over the next couple of weeks we can make an announcement."
Castleford showed promising signs in their first win of the post-McGuire era as the Wheldon Road faithful responded to a committed performance.
Chester is hoping the win over Warrington signals the start of a resurgence.
"It was the response the club and the town needed," he added, referencing the dismal defeat at Salford Red Devils.
"I'm pleased for the fans who turned out. That's a performance that they can be proud of.
"The players understand the effect it has on the town when we underperform. It makes the town's weekend if we put in a performance that everyone is proud of. I think we can be proud of that one.
"But I've told the boys that it's really important that we don't fall in love with ourselves. We've had one win and are still in 10th spot."
