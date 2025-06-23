Castleford Tigers swoop for NRL grand finalist - who could start v champions Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers have signed Australian former NRL grand finalist Joe Stimson.

The forward has penned a contract until the end of 2026.

Stimson, 29, has 115 NRL appearances to his name, scoring 13 tries and three goals, for Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

He last featured in the competition for Gold Coast last year and has been playing with Brisbane Tigers in the second-tier Queensland Cup this season.

Joe Stimson, centre, playing for Gold Coast Titans, has signed for Castleford Tigers (Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

He is their top tackler this term with 310 - and an efficiency of 93.7 per cent - and has also scored one try and four goals in 11 appearances. With the ball, he has made 1,333 metres, at an average of 121 per game.

Stimson was a starting second-rower for Melbourne Storm when they lost to Sydney Roosters in the 2018 NRL Grand Final.

His team-mates that day included current Leeds Rhinos stand-off Brodie Croft.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to get the signing of Joe over the line.

"He is a hard working middle who can play on an edge and he also brings a huge level of NRL experience to the squad.”

Castleford coach Danny McGuire added: “I am really looking forward to Joe getting started with us.

"He’s a quality player and has been in some really strong environments. I’m excited to see him bring that experience and desire to Castleford.”