Castleford Tigers tie down academy product as club continue to plan for 2023

The 20-year-old academy product made his Super League debut in 2020 and has featured five times in all.

Hall has had to be patient at first-team level this season, making only one appearance, but he has been a regular for the reserves.

The young front-rower now has the opportunity to continue his development at Wheldon Road after agreeing a deal until the end of the 2024 campaign.

Sam Hall has the chance to continue his development at Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I’m over the moon and really glad to be here for another two years," Hall told castlefordtigers.com.

"I’ve been here since scholarship so coming up to five years nearly at the club. I feel very much at home. I like the environment and the players.

"When you come in and everyone makes you feel welcome, you just want to be here. There was never any doubt - I wanted to stay here.”

Hall has followed in the footsteps of fellow youngsters Jason Qareqare and Cain Robb by extending his stay at the club.

Sam Hall in action during the pre-season friendly against York City Knights. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Castleford head coach Lee Radford added: “There is some real talent there. Sam has a smart football IQ and a great skill set.

"He plays in a position where there is a genuine pathway for him at the club and we need to physically get him up to speed as a week in, week out Super League front-rower.

“He’s intelligent. He’s doing a university degree at the moment too, a smart kid, but his challenges will be physical over the next couple of seasons.