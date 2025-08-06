Castleford Tigers tie down 'special young talent' Jenson Windley

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windley is still waiting to add to the five Super League appearances he made last year, with the teenager instead gaining experience in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles.

However, he has impressed enough behind the scenes to convince the club that he has a bright future in the game.

"He's a special young talent," said Chester.

"It is very rare these days that deals like that get thrown at young kids, but he has shown a real maturity.

"It’s a real show of intent that we can keep hold of our young, talented kids. Jenson is certainly one of those.