Castleford Tigers tie down 'special young talent' Jenson Windley

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has hailed Jenson Windley as a "special young talent" after rewarding the young half-back with a five-year deal.
By James O'Brien
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:05 BST

Windley is still waiting to add to the five Super League appearances he made last year, with the teenager instead gaining experience in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles.

However, he has impressed enough behind the scenes to convince the club that he has a bright future in the game.

"He's a special young talent," said Chester.

"It is very rare these days that deals like that get thrown at young kids, but he has shown a real maturity.

"It’s a real show of intent that we can keep hold of our young, talented kids. Jenson is certainly one of those.

"We are very hopeful he will play a big part in the future of Castleford Tigers."

