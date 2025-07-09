Castleford Tigers unveil new-look board as Martin Jepson makes fresh additions
Lifelong supporter Steve Vause – a board member since 2013 – is promoted to vice-chairman, while former director of rugby Danny Wilson has been formally appointed as chief executive.
Martin Brown, who is "renowned for positively impacting underperforming businesses", joins the board in a voluntary capacity, with ex-Crystal Palace and Bristol City CEO Phil Alexander named as a non-executive director.
"Steve and I are thrilled to welcome Martin and Phil to the board," said Jepson.
"Their collective expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of Castleford Tigers. Both individuals bring a proven track record of business transformation and leadership.
"This board of directors are the right individuals to transform and lead the club back to winning ways both on and off the playing field. In support of this, our club vision and targets and objectives will be published and briefed over the coming weeks."
Castleford are on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Danny McGuire earlier this week.
Director of rugby Chris Chester has taken charge of the 10th-placed Tigers ahead of Sunday's trip to fellow strugglers Salford Red Devils.
