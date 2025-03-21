Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire views this week's selection headache as a positive sign after an injury-hit start to his tenure.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers were low on numbers before the Challenge Cup break and it showed in their results.

However, after beating Salford Red Devils to register their first win of the McGuire era, Castleford are in a better place heading into Saturday's home clash with Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Singleton is poised to make his debut following his arrival from Salford and Jeremiah Simbiken returns from his ban, while Rowan Milnes is ready for his first appearance of the season.

Joe Westerman has also been named in McGuire's 21-man squad after recovering from an illness that hospitalised him, although the game is likely to come too soon for the veteran forward.

"The hardest part of being a coach is telling the four players in your 21-man squad that they're not playing," said McGuire, who took over from Craig Lingard at the end of last year. "That's the biggest challenge as a coach.

"The best day of the week is game day for the players. That's what they do this job for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To deliver bad news is quite tough but it's part of the job. We've had to disappoint a few people this week but hopefully the 17 that go out there prove that the coaching staff picked the right team."

Castleford beat Salford last time out. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Castleford were the only Super League side not in action last weekend following their early Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Bradford Bulls.

McGuire is hoping the break proves to be a blessing in disguise.

"I think we needed it, to be honest," he said.

"We were a bit battered and bruised after the Salford game. Westy was in hospital ill at the time and we had injuries and bumps and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Westerman fell ill before the Salford match. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Ideally we would have loved an intense and physical week of practice but we couldn't quite get out of it what we wanted.

"We got loads of time on the field together, though, to work on skill and connection.

"The week off was beneficial for us and as we've got closer to the game, we've focused on Catalans and their threats. We're in a good place.